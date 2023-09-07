Watch more videos on Shots!

A Mitsubishi Shogun was rammed into the front of the house in Brunel Close, on the Central Estate, in January in a bitter dispute between James Stephenson and a rival gang.

A weekend of violence and destruction exploded including revenge ram-raid attacks on businesses in Horden controlled by 32-year-old gang leader Stephenson.

During a chase through the village, a number of gunshots were fired from a vehicle containing Stephenson and other associates at a Transit van responsible driven by the rival gang.

Clockwise from top left: James Stephenson, Wayne Griffin, Jonathan Miller, Paul Frain, Graeme Oliver, Shane Leigh, and Connor Ellison.

Stephenson, of Leazes Rise, Peterlee, together with six other members of his gang were sentenced to a total of 94 years by Durham Crown Court on Thursday.

The trouble began on Saturday, January 7, when the Mitsubishi Shogun was driven several times into the front of the house in Hartlepool, which had four children sleeping inside, along with their mother. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

The gang also smashed up the parked car on the drive before setting fire to it and making off.

The following night, police were called to reports of an aggravated burglary in South Crescent, Horden.

The house Brunel Close, Hartlepool, after being rammed by Stephenson and members of his crime gang.

As officers made enquiries, Graeme Oliver, 30, contacted Stephenson, who gathered other members of the group, armed themselves and lay in wait at an address in Seventh Street.

Shortly after, a tanning salon and a vape shop in nearby Fifth Street owned by Stephenson were ram-raided by the rival gang with a stolen Transit van.

CCTV showed Stephenson and other members of his gang piling into a second Mitsubishi Shogun in Seventh Street and speeding off after the van which was fired at several times.

One of the bullets was found lodged in a shop wall. Both vehicles made off and were last seen in the Haswell area.

The Mitsubishi Shogun was later found burnt out.

Stephenson and members of his gang were arrested after Durham Constabulary launched Operation Coastal.

It involved a team of 100 officers and staff examining more than 400 hours of CCTV, analysing communication data, and a series of dawn raids on several properties.

It resulted in the arrests and recovery of a gun, ammunition, and heroin and cocaine with a street value of £75,000.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Andy Reynolds, said such incidents are very rare.

He said: “I hope this investigation sends out a clear message to criminals that we will not tolerate such extreme violence on our streets.

“Durham Constabulary quickly mobilised a significant level of resources to investigate this offence and bring the offenders to justice.

“Given the nature of the crimes they commit, members of organised crime gangs will do what they can to avoid facing punishment, but the overwhelming evidence gathered in this case meant they had no option but to plead guilty to all charges.”

Stephenson; Wayne Griffin, 48, of North Avenue, Horden; Connor Ellison, 26, of Thorpe Crescent, Peterlee; and Jonathan Miller, 31, of Jude Place, Peterlee, all admitted conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a prohibited firearm, criminal damage with intent to endanger life and arson.

Stephenson was jailed for 16 years and nine months, and Griffin, who also admitted possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and cultivation of cannabis, received 19 years and 9 months.

Ellison got 13 years jail and Miller 16 years and nine months.

Shane Leigh, 22, of Braithwaite Road, Peterlee; and Paul Frain, 56, of North Road East, Wingate, both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Leigh was jailed for nine years and Frain got 14 years.