Mercedes-Benz driver Katy Grylls, 22, was over the drink drive limit following a collision with a silver Ford C-Max car at the Hart village end of Hart Lane, Hartlepool.

It happened on March 24, 2021. The Mail reported at the time that the female driver of the C-Max was taken to hospital with back, arm and other injuries.

Gyrlls was banned from driving when she appeared at Teesside Crown Court for sentencing on Friday.

Hart Lane, near Hart village, Hartlepool.

She had previously pleaded guilty to being over the alcohol limit and careless driving.

Grylls, of Front Street, Wingate, was disqualified from driving for 28 months and fined £400 plus £670 costs.

She was also ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work as part of a 24-month community order.

And she must also take part in a drink-drive rehabilitation scheme.