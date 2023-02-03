Niall Berry, 19, was found with 19 illegal pictures on his iPhone linked to his use of an account on the messaging app Snapchat.

Eight were classified by police as being in the most serious category.

Teesside Crown Court was told that police attended Berry’s home in Greatham on January 18 last year relating to use of the Snapchat account.

Indecent images were found on the defendant's phone linked to a Snapchat account.

Anthony Pettengell, prosecuting, said: “He said he knew what they were there about, admitting using the Snapchat account in question.”

In a second police interview Berry said he had been sent the pictures by random people he did not know that he had added to his account.

"He gave no explanation for not reporting it and claimed to have no sexual interest in children,” added Mr Pettengell.

Berry, of Queensway, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said Berry had a number of personal difficulties but has shown a positive attitude to working with the probation service.

Judge Tim Stead imposed a two-year community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and up to 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He told Berry: “This is the first and I very much hope only time you ever appear in the dock of a crown court.

"I know that being discovered in this case has been a shock to you and an embarrassment.”