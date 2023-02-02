Warning after thieves attempt to steal Audi A3 car in Hartlepool '2 in 1' burglary

Thieves broke into a property in Newark Road, on the Fens, in Hartlepool, sometime between 7.30pm and 10pm on Sunday, January 29, taking keys to an Audi A3. The thieves then returned at 6pm on Monday, January 30, to steal the car.

Cleveland Police has said that he suspects - described as three teenage boys around 16-years-old and wearing dark clothing - were disturbed and fled the scene leaving the keys in the vehicle.

The incident happened in Hartlepool's Newark Road./Photo: Google Maps

A 2 in 1 burglary is where suspects enter or break into an address and take car keys so that they can steal the householder’s vehicle.

Sometimes other items from the property are also taken and transported away in the stolen vehicle.

Detective Inspector Louise Sproson said: “This is the eighth report of a 2 in 1 burglary we have received since the beginning of December.

“Brazen thieves have broken into homes across the town and specifically targeted keys to steal cars.

“These thieves have targeted two Audis, two Mercedes, a BMW, a Nissan, a Vauxhall Combo van and a Ford Transit van.

“A number of lines of enquiry are being followed, but I would urge householders to be vigilant, keep doors locked and try to ensure that car keys are left in a secure location away from doors and windows, out of sight and out of reach.”

