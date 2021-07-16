Ex-communications boss at Cleveland Police admits making indecent images of children

He appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, July 16, and admitted one charge of making indecent images, namely 79 category C still images, on Tuesday, January 12, at Wynyard near Hartlepool.

It was said the National Crime Agency informed Cleveland Police images had been downloaded.

Will Green, Cleveland Police's former communications boss, has admitted making indecent images of children.

No other details of the offending were given in court.

Janice Hall, defending, passed on references and a letter from the former communications boss, whose full name is John William Green.

Deputy District Judge Thomas Moran adjourned sentencing for a probation report to be prepared ahead of his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, August 24, at 2pm.

Judge Moran told Green he would receive credit for his guilty plea.

He added: “I have also read the letter and references which I am sure the court will consider very carefully on the next occasion, particularly your own letter which I can see it was not easy for you to write.”

The judge told Green all sentencing options were open to the court.

Green, previously from Hexham in Northumberland, was granted unconditional bail until his next appearance.

Cleveland Police has said the charge related to Green’s off-duty conduct and was suspended as the offences came to light.

Today, Superintendent Paul Waugh, of the force’s Directorate of Standards and Ethics said: “As soon as Cleveland Police was made aware of these allegations, swift action was taken by specialist detectives and a warrant was executed at an address in the Cleveland area during which computers and other items were seized.

"Whilst the offences are not linked to his role, he was in a trusted position in policing, communicating about the core values that he did not uphold.

"He has let his colleagues, partner agencies and local communities down.

“The public may be concerned that a Cleveland Police staff member has been found to have committed these offences, but I hope our actions to bring this person before the courts provides reassurance and highlights that we do everything in our power to seek justice for these crimes, without fear or favour, even when the suspect works for the same police force.”

