The ex Sunderland and Middlesbrough footballer appeared in Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday, April 14, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

The court heard Graham, 37, was driving a Land Rover defender along The Granary in Wynyard at around 9pm on November 4 last year when he mounted the kerb and crashed into the front of the Co-Op Village Stores.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the shop was extensively damaged.

People had to be evacuated following the incident in November 2022.

"Staff in the store have seen the defendant in the driver’s seat of the vehicle,” Michael Lawson, prosecuting, said.

Graham was then taken to a nearby house for safety and protection, where he waited for the police.

He was taken to North Tees Hospital where blood tests showed he had no less than 230mg alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood in his system.

The legal limit is 80mg meaning he was almost three times it.

Danny Graham during his playing days.

The court heard the store was closed for five days, with damage totalling over £5,000 and estimated sales losses of £32,000.

A probation service report completed on Friday said Graham had played golf that day and went to a friend for a drink.

He had between five and 10 pints and was thinking of getting a taxi home. He told probation he did not remember why he got in the car.

The court heard he goes out for a drink once every seven to ten days with friends or his father-in-law.

The probation report stated the shock of the incident made Graham evaluate drinking and he has cut down.

Choi Cheng, mitigating, said Graham is very “apologetic” and “remorseful” for the offence.

The court heard the incident was “out of character” and had a “dramatic effect upon him”.

Mr Cheng said: "This has been a big worry for him and his family for the last five months.

"This is a frightening experience for him and one which he never wants to repeat.”

He added: "This is an isolated, one off incident. This is the only time he has ever been in trouble.”

The court was told Mr Graham had no previous convictions and had not been arrested before.

He is self-employed and works in sports consultancy, the court heard.

The probation report said he lives in Wynyard with his wife of 18 years and three children.

Graham attended the hearing and spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

He pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle with alcohol level above the limit.

Graham was banned from driving for 24 months and given a 12-month community order and he must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

He is also subject to a 90-day alcohol ban, which will be monitored by a tag.

Chair of the bench Nigel Guerin said: “You are a well-known person and a lot of people in Wynyard will know you.

"If you do drive while on your ban you can get in prison, it’s as simple as that.”