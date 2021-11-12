Extra patrols to tackle East Durham bus station yobs

A spokesperson for Peterlee Neighbourhood Police Team (NPT) said: “Peterlee NPT are aware of recent reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage at the bus station and are actively working to tackle this.

“Officers from the team are working with security officers from the bus station and will be regularly patrolling the area.

“We would encourage residents to report these incidents and would like to reiterate that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will take robust action around it.

Peterlee Police Station. Picture by FRANK REID.

“Please contact the team with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Meanwhile, police are investigating several vehicle fires which occurred in the Shotton Colliery area on Friday, November 5, between 9pm and 10pm.

Peterlee NPT stated: “A man has been arrested and released pending further inquiries.

“Additional patrols are being carried out in the area and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 456 of November 5.”

