Family ‘destroyed beyond repair’ after much-loved mum murdered by sister in Hartlepool

Forty-one-year-old Marie Metcalfe was jailed for life on Tuesday, September 19, after admitting to the murder of her sister Laura, 44, in Hartlepool on Good Friday, April 7, this year.

The court was told Metcalfe stabbed her sister in the chest after Laura became involved in a dispute with a third woman in the town’s Brougham Terrace.

Following the sentencing, Laura’s family released a photo of her and said they will “miss her forever”.

Laura Metcalfe died after she was stabbed by her sister, Marie Metcalfe, in Hartlepool.

In a statement, issued via Cleveland Police, the family said: “The loss of Laura, a much-loved mum, sister, daughter and friend has destroyed our family beyond repair. We will never forget her and will love and miss her forever.”

Metcalfe had previously denied murdering her sister before changing her plea to guilty when the trial was due to start at Teesside Crown Court on Monday.

Speaking after sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Simone Bennett said: “This was a terrible, tragic incident which has had devastating and long-lasting effects on Laura’s family and on the wider community.

“Yesterday Marie Metcalfe pleaded guilty to her sister’s murder and therefore there was no trial, which would have added to the family’s stress and trauma.

“The sentence passed today reflects the serious nature of the crime and its effects on Laura’s family.

“Marie Metcalfe will now spend a lengthy period in prison - with time to reflect on her actions that day.

“On behalf of the investigation team I would like to thank Laura’s family for their support and also the wider community in engaging with the police which has ultimately led to this outcome.