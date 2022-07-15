Fifteen-year-old boy charged with several Hartlepool burglaries where vehicles were stolen

The teenage boy is alleged to have been involved with a number of so called two-in-one burglaries this month where homes were broken into and vehicles then stolen.

They include an alleged incident overnight on Wednesday, July 13, in Tunstall Avenue where a BMW and a grey Astra were reported stolen during a burglary.

The BMW was later found by Hartlepool CID but the Astra remains outstanding.

Cleveland Police car stock image. Picture by FRANK REID

The teenager is also charged with going equipped to steal, possession of a Class B drug, making off without payment, theft of a motor vehicle, fraud by false representation, driving otherwise in accordance with a driving licence and having no insurance.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 15.

Similar burglaries are alleged to have taken place at The Fens, Throston Grange and Broomhill Gardens.

Police are urging residents to make sure their vehicles and houses are locked and that all valuables, including car and van keys, are kept out of sight.

The force say several recent reports of burglary and thefts have involved unlocked houses and vehicles.