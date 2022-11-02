Paul Johnson, 41, was one of a number of fans who have been summoned to court following widespread disorder at Pools’ midweek league fixture against Bradford City played on the evening of March 15.

Johnson was found guilty at Teesside Magistrates’ Court earlier this week of having alcohol in an area of the ground where it was not permitted.

He was also found guilty of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Paul Johnson leaving Teesside Magistrates Court after an earlier hearing. Picture by FRANK REID.