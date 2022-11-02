Football banning order issued to Hartlepool man found guilty of disorderly behaviour during Bradford City League Two fixture
A football supporter has been banned from attending games after being convicted of disorderly behaviour at a Hartlepool United match.
Paul Johnson, 41, was one of a number of fans who have been summoned to court following widespread disorder at Pools’ midweek league fixture against Bradford City played on the evening of March 15.
Johnson was found guilty at Teesside Magistrates’ Court earlier this week of having alcohol in an area of the ground where it was not permitted.
He was also found guilty of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.
Magistrates made a Football Banning Order preventing Johnson, of Maxwell Road, Hartlepool, from attending any regulated matches in the UK for the next three years. He was also fined £345.