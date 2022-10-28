The charges relate to the fixture between the two clubs on Tuesday March 15 in which three security staff were injured and a man needed overnight hospital treatment.

Speaking at the time, Sergeant Adrian Dack, from Cleveland Police’s football unit, said: “There were pockets of disorder and unacceptable behaviour from a minority of both sets of fans prior to, during and following last night’s match.”

The men, aged 19, two aged 21, 20, 22 and 27 have been charged with affray, while a 30-year-old man has additionally been charged with assault.

They are all from the Bradford area and are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on November 11.

In July, three males from the Hartlepool area, aged 16, 25 and 30 were charged with public order offences relating to the same fixture.

Hartlepool United faced Bradford City at the Suit Direct Stadium on March 15.