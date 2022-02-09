Ryan Parker, 26, was arrested for his behaviour inside the Suit Direct Stadium during Pools’ home game against Stevenage Borough on Saturday, January 22.

He is now facing a football banning order after pleading guilty to two football related offences at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Parker admitted a charge of throwing a missile – his Hugo Boss jacket – at an area adjacent to the pitch contrary to the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

Ryan Parker leaving of Teesside Magistrates Court. Picture by Frank Reid.

He also pleaded guilty to being drunk in a sports ground on the same day.

Prosecutor Joanne Hesse said: “The defendant was highly intoxicated at the football match which there were young children present and close by when the defendant has been pushing into supporters who attempt to move out of the way.

"In his interview he did admit to drinking between 15 and 20 pints.”

It is not known what prompted Parker to throw his jacket towards the pitch.

The game was played at the Suit Direct Stadium on January 22. Picture by FRANK REID

His solicitor, Neil Taylor, said: “This is a man who’s had too much to drink and thrown his very expensive jacket which landed on part of the pitch beside the white lines.

"We’re not talking about a missile here. He has got no football related violence at all on his record.”

In the game Hartlepool came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw through captain Nicky Featherstone’s spectacular equaliser with just 20 minutes left.

The game was played in front of 4,841 fans.

Parker, of Derwent Street, Hartlepool, will be dealt with later this month when the prosecution will also apply for a football banning order to be made to prevent him attending matches for at least three years.

He has also pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage from December 31 relating to a neighbour dispute and being drunk and disorderly in public on January 28.

Magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report to be compiled by the probation service.

One of the bail conditions they imposed was that Parker does not attend any regulated football match in the United Kingdom before the next hearing.

