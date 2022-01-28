Prosecutors try to overturn decision not to ban Hartlepool United fan who was tipped onto pitch

An application for an order against Jonathan Bee, 36, by the Crown Prosecution Service was rejected by justices at Teesside Magistrates Court in October.

It was sought after Bee was earlier ordered to pay £385 in fines and costs after he admitted entering the playing area at Victoria Park without lawful authority in breach of sections 4 and 5 of the Football Offences Act 1991.

It took place during a match against Carlisle on Saturday, August 28.

The police appeal will be heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Magistrates declined to make a banning order, saying they did not feel there was enough grounds after Bee said he was tipped onto the pitch three times by friends.

They added there was no violence involved.

But the Crown Prosecution Service is appealing against the refusal.

A hearing set to last half a day is due to take place before a judge and panel of magistrates at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, April 1.

A short hearing to fix the date took place on Friday, January 28.

Bee, of Ellary Walk, Hartlepool, was excused having to attend.

Banning orders prevent people guilty of football-related disorder from attending any regulated matches for at least three years.

At the original application hearing in the magistrates, Bee appealed to the court not to be given one saying he would not be able to attend matches with his young son.

Earlier this week, Carlisle supporter Anthony Wilson, 29, of Warwick Square, Carlisle, was given a banning order after he admitted being drunk at the same game.

