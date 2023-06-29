Former Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mike Veale. Photo Rod Minchin/PA Wire

Mike Veale was judged by a disciplinary panel to have made unwanted sexual remarks to colleagues during his time as head of the force in 2018.

A misconduct hearing this week in Middlesbrough was told that Mr Veale, 57, was in a car with a female colleague, referred to as Witness B, in November that year when he read out a complimentary email he had received from a local councillor.

He then looked at her lap and said “Go on, you can touch yourself now”, the panel heard.

Mr Veale was also found to have inappropriately commented in front of others that the same female colleague and a male senior officer, referred to as Witness C, were “bedfellows – metaphorically speaking or otherwise” before laughing.

He denied the allegations, saying the female officer may have misheard him saying she could “pinch herself”.

Mr Veale also denied using the word “bedfellows” as innuendo, saying it is a word he has used many times in a professional context.

On Wednesday, chairwoman Sara Fenoughty said: “We preferred the evidence of Witnesses B and C and find the allegations to be proved.”

The panel later ruled that Mr Veale’s behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

Cleveland’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) brought the case following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Mr Veale served a notice of his retirement with immediate effect after 10 months in his post at Cleveland Police, the panel heard.

