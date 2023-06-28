News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool attempted murder inquiry closes without anyone facing charges

Police have confirmed that an attempted murder investigation has closed without anyone facing charges.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:17 BST

Four men were initially detained a year ago and later released under investigation after Cleveland Police launched their inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a collision between two vehicles on a major Hartlepool road.

It left one man needing hospital treatment for a range of injuries.

Police and other emergency services were called to the A179 Easington Road on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at around 8.30pm.

A police tent at the scene of the collision in Easington Road, Hartlepool, in June of last year.A police tent at the scene of the collision in Easington Road, Hartlepool, in June of last year.
A police tent at the scene of the collision in Easington Road, Hartlepool, in June of last year.
One person was taken to hospital after the collision between a motorbike and a black Range Rover near the town’s University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Police said at the time that “the Range Rover then left the scene” and appealed for anyone with with information about the incident to contact them.

The patient, who was described as in his 20s, received suspected head, pelvic and leg injuries.

The road, one of the major routes in and out of Hartlepool, stayed closed until the following day as detectives began their inquiries.

A large police tent near the Warren service station could be seen within the cordon.

Police confirmed nearly a week later that two men, aged in their 30s and 20, had been arrested.

The older man was quizzed on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two other men, aged 22 and 39, were later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police confirmed that they were still under investigation until earlier this year.

Now, just over a year after the incident, the force have stated that the four men will not face further action and that the case is now closed.

