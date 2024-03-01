Former Hartlepool man jailed for nearly 30 years at Teesside Crown Court for catalogue of sex abuse
and live on Freeview channel 276
Timothy Leigers, aged 47, raped and sexually assaulted three girls when they were young many years ago.
He started his appalling crimes when he was still a juvenile and continued as an adult.
Leigers, formerly of Hartlepool and Trimdon, was found guilty of 16 counts of rape and sexual assault following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.
He was sentenced to 29 years’ in jail plus one year’s extended licence upon his eventual release.
Judge Howard Crowson said Leigers was a “persistent sexual offender”.
Moving statements by each of the women were read out in court.
One said: “The abuse that was carried out against me I carry every day.
“We are not victims, we are survivors and I hope you spend the rest of your time in prison.”
Another described the relief when he was found guilty while the third said she had been left mentally scarred and suffered nightmares years later.
The court heard Leigers, now of Manor Road, Bishop Auckland, suffered a significant brain injury since his crimes.
Stephen Constantine, defending, said in mitigation: “He has not found his time on remand in Durham Prison thus far easy.
"He understands it’s going to be a very long sentence.”
He added the Leigers was young when he committed the offences.
Passing sentence, Judge Howard Crowson said: “I have read and heard read the victim personal statements of the women who suffered at your hands.
"They rightly describe themselves as survivors.
"Your effect upon their lives has been long lasting, each living with your crimes for many years.”
Leigers was told he must serve two thirds of the sentence before he can apply for parole.
He will remain on the sex offenders’ register for life.
Detective Constable Fran Siebrits, of Cleveland Police, said afterwards: “While I cannot compensate the victims for the trauma they’ve suffered, I hope this will go some way to help them begin to move forward with their lives.
"I cannot commend them enough for their bravery and I hope they find solace in knowing that they have now protected others.”