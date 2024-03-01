Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Timothy Leigers, aged 47, raped and sexually assaulted three girls when they were young many years ago.

He started his appalling crimes when he was still a juvenile and continued as an adult.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigers, formerly of Hartlepool and Trimdon, was found guilty of 16 counts of rape and sexual assault following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.

Timothy Leigers was sentenced to 29 years in prison at Teesside Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 29 years’ in jail plus one year’s extended licence upon his eventual release.

Judge Howard Crowson said Leigers was a “persistent sexual offender”.

Moving statements by each of the women were read out in court.

One said: “The abuse that was carried out against me I carry every day.

“We are not victims, we are survivors and I hope you spend the rest of your time in prison.”

Another described the relief when he was found guilty while the third said she had been left mentally scarred and suffered nightmares years later.

The court heard Leigers, now of Manor Road, Bishop Auckland, suffered a significant brain injury since his crimes.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said in mitigation: “He has not found his time on remand in Durham Prison thus far easy.

"He understands it’s going to be a very long sentence.”

He added the Leigers was young when he committed the offences.

Passing sentence, Judge Howard Crowson said: “I have read and heard read the victim personal statements of the women who suffered at your hands.

"They rightly describe themselves as survivors.

"Your effect upon their lives has been long lasting, each living with your crimes for many years.”

Leigers was told he must serve two thirds of the sentence before he can apply for parole.

He will remain on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Detective Constable Fran Siebrits, of Cleveland Police, said afterwards: “While I cannot compensate the victims for the trauma they’ve suffered, I hope this will go some way to help them begin to move forward with their lives.