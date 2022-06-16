Former Hartlepool policewoman guilty of gross misconduct after sharing sensitive information with partner

A misconduct hearing was held after PC Sarah Walker used her position to share protected data with her partner.

She accessed and shared details of an arrest warrant and disclosed personal and sensitive information of another individual who had previously conducted work at her home.

The data breaches took place in Hartlepool in 2020 where it is understood Walker worked at the time.

Hartlepool Police Station.

In March this year she admitted two counts of knowingly or recklessly obtaining or disclosing personal data without consent of a controller contrary to the Data Protection Act 2018.

She was fined £682 by Teesside Magistrates Court and ordered to pay costs before she was later suspended by Cleveland Police.

A misconduct hearing took place on Wednesday, June 15, at the Training & Administration Hub, at Cleveland Fire Brigade’s headquarters in Hartlepool. Gross misconduct was proven.

Walker, who quit the force following her conviction, has now been added to a national police barring list meaning she is not eligible for employment by police forces in England and Wales.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: “The officer was found guilty of two breaches of confidentiality and discreditable conduct and this information was put to the misconduct panel.

"This abuse of police information will not be tolerated and the officer is no longer working at the force.”