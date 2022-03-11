Police woman admits data breaches by showing arrest warrant and person's criminal record to her partner

Sarah Louise Walker, 29, admitted passing on details of an arrest warrant and an individual’s previous convictions with her partner on two occasions in 2020.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of knowingly or recklessly obtaining or disclosing personal data without consent of a controller contrary to the Data Protection Act of 2018.

The offences took place in Hartlepool in February and September of 2020.

The case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

A third count of the same charge was dropped after Walker pleaded guilty and the prosecution offered no evidence.

She is expected to face disciplinary proceedings following her conviction at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Anne Mitchell, prosecuting, said the offences came to light in 2021 when Walker’s phone was examined.

The court heard in February 2020 she shared details of an arrest warrant with her then partner which showed someone’s name and address.

In September she also shared protected information about the previous convictions of an individual she met outside of work and who she believed smelled of cannabis.

Mrs Mitchell said: “She drove off from the location. The defendant then uploaded an intelligence report in respect of that but then accessed the person’s historic intelligence log and shared it with her partner that he was known for thefts.”

Julian Gaskin, mitigating, said Walker committed the offences to justify the long hours and people she worked with which caused tension in her difficult relationship.

Mr Gaskin said: “Regarding the warrant it was her saying ‘Look what I’ve been trusted to do’ without realising what’s on that document.”

In relation to sharing details of the criminal record, Mr Gaskin said as far as Walker was concerned it was an “open secret” about the person’s previous convictions.

He added: “Nothing’s been done for financial gain. There’s no sinister aspect to this at all.”

Mr Gaskin said Walker she has now lost her good character she worked hard to establish.

He added: “Through her naivety and accepts stupidity she is going to lose everything she has worked for and will need to start again.”

Walker, of Billingham, was fined £682 and ordered to pay £85 towards the case costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Cleveland Police have been approached for comment.

