The business is being prosecuted for corporate manslaughter and other health and safety offences, despite since going bust.

A hearing took place at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 28, when the case was transferred to the crown court due to the manslaughter charge.

Teesside Magistrates Court.

Ward Recycling is charged with the corporate manslaughter of Mr Atkinson by allegedly failing in its duty of care to provide and maintain a safe place of work and safe systems of work.

The charge also alleges that the business failed to appoint a competent person to ensure health and safety requirements were complied with.

The business is also charged with failing to discharge an employer’s general health, safety and welfare duty to an employee, and also people not in its employment, between January 1, 2018, and January 30, 2020.

District Judge Helen Cousins questioned the merit in the Crown Prosecution Service pursuing the case, saying: “The company no longer exists.

"It isn’t in a position to pay any fine. Where’s the interests of justice in prosecuting?”

But she added: “Of course it should be marked. This poor man lost his life.”

Gavin Hotchkiss, prosecuting, said: “It has been determined the evidential test has been met and it is in the public interest to prosecute.”

No one from Ward Recycling was present in court and no pleas were entered.