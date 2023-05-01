David Allen, 65, a former art teacher at prestigious boarding school Marlborough College, hounded the woman by leaving notes outside her address, going to her home and taking pictures of a vehicle parked outside.

He threatened he would kill himself and on one occasion turned up outside her home bleeding and carrying a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard Allen had been in a relationship with the victim for around a year before it came to an end because of his jealousy.

Teesside Magistrates Court.

He was described as “abusive and possessive”.

Joanne Hesse, prosecuting, said Allen constantly attended her address after being told the relationship was over by the woman and her solicitor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Hesse said: “CCTV showed him attending on a number of occasions, taking photographs of a car, looking through windows and simply staring at the property.”

He also left voice messages asking to meet up, and left notes and flowers outside the woman’s home.

On February 28, Allen threatened suicide and then went to her home injured and bleeding while in possession of a knife.

In a victim impact statement the woman said: “I can’t get on with my life without expecting him to turn up out of nowhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m living in fear of him and what he might do.”

Allen maintained he loved her to police when he was quizzed.

Ms Hesse added: “The Crown suggest this is persistent stalking involving serious alarm or distress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allen, of the Sea Breeze caravan park, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Nick Ayres, defending, said in mitigation that Allen had been of previous good character until about a year ago.

He said Allen became alcohol dependant following the pandemic.

Mr Ayres said: "He apologises to the court and her for this pattern of offending. It was never his intention to cause her any harm whatsoever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ayres added Allen now accepts the relationship is “well and truly over”.

Magistrates sentenced him to 26 weeks in prison and imposed a five-year restraining order.