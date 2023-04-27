Man arrested on suspicion of sending racist tweet following Hartlepool United's 2-0 defeat to Crawley Town
A man has been arrested on suspicion of sending a racist social media message following Hartlepool United’s crushing defeat at the weekend.
The 2-0 home loss to Crawley Town means that Pools will almost certainly be playing non-league football next season.
Cleveland Police have now said in a statement “A 24-year-old man from Hartlepool has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following a report of a racist Tweet which was sent after the Hartlepool United FC game on Saturday, 22nd April.
“The man has been bailed whilst inquiries continue.”