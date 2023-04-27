News you can trust since 1877
Man arrested on suspicion of sending racist tweet following Hartlepool United's 2-0 defeat to Crawley Town

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sending a racist social media message following Hartlepool United’s crushing defeat at the weekend.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 09:28 BST

The 2-0 home loss to Crawley Town means that Pools will almost certainly be playing non-league football next season.

Chairman Raj Singh has since announced that he is putting the club up for sale.

Cleveland Police have now said in a statement “A 24-year-old man from Hartlepool has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following a report of a racist Tweet which was sent after the Hartlepool United FC game on Saturday, 22nd April.

Hartlepool United's Suit Direct Stadium.Hartlepool United's Suit Direct Stadium.
“The man has been bailed whilst inquiries continue.”

