Four arrested after armed police raid cannabis farm in Hartlepool
Police have raided a cannabis farm believed to be worth tens of thousands of pounds in Hartlepool.
Three men and a woman have now been arrested in connection with the investigation and remain in police custody.
More than 300 cannabis plants were found during the raid.
Last night, officers searched two properties in Hutton Avenue and a cannabis farm and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were found.
The street was closed off, near to the junction with St Paul’s Road, with several police vehicles at the scene, as well as police dogs, handlers and armed officers, on Tuesday, June 18 at around 8pm.
A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “Police have located a suspected cannabis farm and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs as part of searches of two addresses on Hutton Avenue in Hartlepool.
“The farm contains over 300 plants and is believed to be worth tens of thousands of pounds. Three men and one woman have been arrested in connection with the investigation and are in police custody.
“Officers will remain at the two properties while further searches continue.”
A cordon was put in place by Cleveland Police, as dozens of onlookers watched.
The road was closed to traffic and a number of families were reportedly evacuated from homes within the Hutton Avenue cordon for the duration of the incident.
Police officers allowed members of the public back into their homes, and removed the cordon at around 10.30pm.