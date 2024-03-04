Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four organisations in target areas across the town are to share in more than £30,000 of grant funding from the Cleveland Unit for the Reduction of Violence (CURV).

Projects will run throughout March and range from raising awareness among young people of the dangers of knife crime to building trust between communities and agencies trying to help them.

The Big League CIC, based at Burbank Community Centre, was given a £9,000 grant.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner (left) meets The Big League workers in Hartlepool.

It aims to work with the community to understand the patterns behind violent crime and work effectively to anticipate and prevent it.

A Community Report and Support Centre will run daily drop-ins as well as regular, informal meetings to encourage the community to speak up and feel confident about reporting concerns and incidents.

Residents affected by serious crime will also be able to get support.

Sam Williamson, Big League’s operations manager, said: “People in this area just don’t trust public services. They are less likely to engage with police - even though there are high levels of crime.

“We encourage residents to bring their own solutions and create community cohesion.

“We’re hoping we can help to repair relationships and build bridges so the community – and public services – can share information.”

Elsewhere in Hartlepool, the Belle Vue Community Sports Centre and Youth Centre has been awarded £8,330 to see street-based youth workers encourage young people to take part in sessions aimed at showing the causes and effects of violence.

The Wharton Trust has secured £8,450 and will see a staff member with first-hand experience of the criminal justice system and violent crime work with young people whose behaviour is causing concern.

Youth workers will also do follow-up work to signpost young people to appropriate help and advice.

And the ORB Community Hub, which serves the Oxford Road, Burn Valley, and Rift House areas will receive £8,500 to deliver a No More Knives campaign at Manor Academy, High Tunstall College of Science and English Martyrs School.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner said: “This is part of a Cleveland-wide approach to reduce violent and serious crime.