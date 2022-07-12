Four town men deny taking part in trouble at Hartlepool United-Bradford City football match

Oliver Mole, aged 28, Allan Doxford, 26, Thomas Hay, 24, and 40-year-old Paul Johnson were arrested and charged in connection with alleged incidents during Pools’ home game against Bradford City on the night of March 15.

Each appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, to answer the charges for the first time on Tuesday, July 12.

Mole and Hay pleaded not guilty to using abusive, threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clockwise from top left: Allan Doxford, Paul Johnson, Oliver Mole and Thomas Hay leaving Teesside Magistrates Court.

Doxford and Johnson, meanwhile, denied using abusive, threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress under Section 5 of the Public Order Act.

Johnson, of Maxwell Road, Hartlepool, also denies possessing intoxicating liquor, said to be a can of Budweiser, in a view area of a sporting event.

Representing himself in court, he accepted being at the game but said it was non-alcoholic beer and denied he acted in a disorderly manner.

Johnson, and Mole, of Celandine Gardens, Hartlepool, are due to face separate trials on Wednesday, September 7.

And Doxford, of Brecongill Close, and Hay, of Percy Street, both Hartlepool, are due back at the court on Tuesday, September 13, also for individual trials.