Four boys have been issued with anti-social behaviour forms by police after attacks on buses in Hartlepool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following recent reports of deliberate damage caused to Stagecoach buses in the Owton Manor area of town, police conducted extra patrols in the area.

On Wednesday night they stopped four boys and issued them with AS13 forms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No further incidents were reported after the youths were taken home shortly after 6pm that night.

A Stagecoach North East bus in Hartlepool.

The forms are given to people suspected of being involved in anti social behaviour, and police review them to see if further action is required, including potential home visits by officers.

The boys must also to attend Hartlepool police station to be placed on Acceptable Behaviour Contracts (ABCs) by Hartlepool’s Community Safety Team

– a partnership of police, local authority and fire brigade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And those who live in Thirteen Group housing will be given tenancy warning letters from its Antisocial Behaviour Officer.

Cleveland Police said it will continue to work with its partners to clamp down on anti social behaviour and crime.

Parts of Stagecoach’s number 6 and number 7 services were suspended in Owton Manor from 5pm last Monday and Tuesday due to “safety reasons” following two consecutive days of alleged attacks to some of their fleet.

Anyone affected by antisocial behaviour can report it online on the Cleveland Police website or by phoning 101.