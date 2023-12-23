Four youths to report to Hartlepool police station following Stagecoach bus attacks
Following recent reports of deliberate damage caused to Stagecoach buses in the Owton Manor area of town, police conducted extra patrols in the area.
On Wednesday night they stopped four boys and issued them with AS13 forms.
No further incidents were reported after the youths were taken home shortly after 6pm that night.
The forms are given to people suspected of being involved in anti social behaviour, and police review them to see if further action is required, including potential home visits by officers.
The boys must also to attend Hartlepool police station to be placed on Acceptable Behaviour Contracts (ABCs) by Hartlepool’s Community Safety Team
– a partnership of police, local authority and fire brigade.
And those who live in Thirteen Group housing will be given tenancy warning letters from its Antisocial Behaviour Officer.
Cleveland Police said it will continue to work with its partners to clamp down on anti social behaviour and crime.
Parts of Stagecoach’s number 6 and number 7 services were suspended in Owton Manor from 5pm last Monday and Tuesday due to “safety reasons” following two consecutive days of alleged attacks to some of their fleet.
Anyone affected by antisocial behaviour can report it online on the Cleveland Police website or by phoning 101.
Always use 999 in an emergency. If you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.