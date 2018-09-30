Further arrests made in murder investigation after man's death at block of flats

Detectives leading a murder inquiry have made a further three arrests in connection with a man's death.

Cleveland Police arrested three men and two women in the wake of a call reporting a man was seriously injured at Melsonby Court in Billingham in the early hours of yesterday.

Today, the force has confirmed it has arrested three more people in connection with the incident, off Low Grange Road.

A spokesman said: "Yesterday afternoon two men were arrested in connection with the murder of a man at Melsonby Court in Billingham in the early hours of Saturday.

"And another man was arrested overnight in connection with the same incident.

"All three remain in police custody awaiting questioning by detectives.

"The three men and two women arrested shortly after the matter was reported to police have now been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

"We are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

"The victim has yet to be formally identified; therefore no further details can be given at this time."

Police were alerted to the injured man at 12.30am yesterday and said he died a short while afterwards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Matthew Waterfield via the 101 number, quoting event 179488.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling on 0800 555 111.