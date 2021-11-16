Peterlee Police’s Neighbourhood Police team completed both high-visibility and plain clothes patrols throughout the evening and early hours of November 12 and November 13 to focus on hot spots and known areas of concern.

Over the course of the action, two females were identified as having behaved in a manner amounting to a breach of their Acceptable Behaviour Contracts.

Police have said that this will be taken forward to Durham County Council’s ASB Interventions team to consider further action.

Police completed both high-visibility and plain clothes patrols./Photo: Peterlee Police

An investigation is also ongoing after two youths were identified as responsible for committing criminal damage.

A number of intelligence reports to Police systems in relation to organised crime and drugs were received as well.

Peterlee Police said: “We will continue to pay attention to the area, both high-visibility and in plain clothes, and look to plan further operations over the coming weeks.”

