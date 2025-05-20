A teenage girl who helped her killer boyfriend flee to Hartlepool has avoided custody.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kaiden Williams was jailed two years ago for stabbing Peter Wass to death in the Chapeltown area of Leeds with a so-called “zombie knife” on March 2, 2023, over an alleged drug debt.

Shortly after the killing, he travelled to Hartlepool by taxi with girlfriend Aseya Begum to stay at the home of a woman he knew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine days later he was arrested in town by West Yorkshire Police.

Leeds killer Kaiden Williams fled to Hartlepool after stabbing a man to death in 2023.

Begum, 19, of Nowell Mount, Harehills, Leeds, initially denied assisting an offender and failing to comply with a Section 49 notice to unlock her phone for analysis.

But she changed her pleas on day three of her trial and has now learned her fate.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Williams and Begum met up after the killing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Emma Handley said Begum admitted she was aware that Williams had stabbed a man but had been told it was in self defence.

Having been arrested, Begum claimed Williams had changed the PIN to her phone so she could not help the police access the device.

Yet she later admitted she knew the code.

Mitigating, Matthew Stewart said Begum was 17 at the time and now “realised the error of her judgement”.

Judge Howard Crowson acknowledged her age, adding: “Refusing to help him that day was not really an option for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gave her an 18-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days.

Williams, 24, formerly of Edgware Mount, Harehills, was jailed for nine years for manslaughter after he was cleared of murdering 29-year-old Mr Wass.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.