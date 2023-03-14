News you can trust since 1877
Man charged with murder of Peter Wass and two females bailed following Hartlepool arrests

A man has been charged with murder and two other suspects released on bail following their arrests in Hartlepool.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:23 GMT- 1 min read

They were detained in town over the weekend after 29-year-old Peter Wass was fatally stabbed in the Chapeltown area of Leeds nearly a fortnight ago.

Two females, aged 17 and 48, were also arrested in Hartlepool on suspicion of assisting an offender.

West Yorkshire Police have now said said in a statement on Tuesday: “A man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of a man in Leeds.

Flowers at the scene in Hamilton Avenue, Chapeltown, Leeds, where Peter Wass was killed. Picture Steve Riding
“Kaiden Williams, aged 21, of Edgware Mount, Harehills, has been charged with the murder of Peter Wass, aged 29, who was stabbed and fatally wounded in Chapeltown on Thursday, March 2.

“Williams, who is also charged with possession of a knife in public place, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today.

“A 17-year-old girl, from Leeds, and a 48-year-old woman from Hartlepool, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been bailed pending further inquiries.”

Peter Wass who died after being stabbed.
Mr Wass, aged 29, from Roundhay, in Leeds, was pronounced dead at hospital after being stabbed at about 2.30pm March 2.

Cleveland Police assisted West Yorkshire officers in the three arrests and have added: “Officers will continue to patrol the area of the arrests in Hartlepool for public reassurance and would ask anyone living in the area with any concerns to please approach them.”

Candles spell out Peter in tributes at the scene of the stabbing in Hamilton Avenue, Leeds. Picture Steve Riding
