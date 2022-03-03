Harassment, speeding and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Daniel Spence, 23, of York Road, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £310 prosecution costs after he was convicted of committing harassment between October 1 and November 11, 2020, and after admitting failing to surrender to custody on February 1.

Caroline Wright, 43, of Lynnwood Drive, Wynyard, received six penalty points and was ordered to pay a £338 fine, £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting two counts of speeding on the A19 on March 1 and April 16 last year.

Mercy Mbursa Mshelbwala, 65, of Waterlily Court, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £384 fine, £38 victim surcharge and £110 costs after admitting speeding on the A1 on May 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Peter Graham Docherty, 45, of Kintra Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting failing to identify a driver between July 22 and September 19.

Callum Barclay, 23, of Derwent Street, Hartlepool, was fined £60 after he admitted one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment.

Haydon Lane, 19, of Flint Walk, Hartlepool, was fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 costs after he admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order on February 1.

Ryan Morrison, 33, of Munro Grove, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting possessing class B cannabis on May 8.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.