Hartlepool and Middlesbrough man latest charged by police over riot
Two more men have been charged by police after last week’s disorder in Hartlepool.
A 29-year-old from the town and 38-year-old from Middlesbrough, separately attended Middlesbrough police station voluntarily on Monday.
Cleveland Police stated: “Following questioning by detectives overnight, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised for them both to be charged this afternoon (Tuesday 6 August) with violent disorder.
“Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Wednesday 7 August.
“The charges relate to violence that occurred in Hartlepool on Wednesday 31 July.”