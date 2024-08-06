Two more men have been charged by police after last week’s disorder in Hartlepool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 29-year-old from the town and 38-year-old from Middlesbrough, separately attended Middlesbrough police station voluntarily on Monday.

Cleveland Police stated: “Following questioning by detectives overnight, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised for them both to be charged this afternoon (Tuesday 6 August) with violent disorder.

“Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Wednesday 7 August.

“The charges relate to violence that occurred in Hartlepool on Wednesday 31 July.”