Hartlepool and Middlesbrough man latest charged by police over riot

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024, 16:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two more men have been charged by police after last week’s disorder in Hartlepool.

A 29-year-old from the town and 38-year-old from Middlesbrough, separately attended Middlesbrough police station voluntarily on Monday.

Cleveland Police stated: “Following questioning by detectives overnight, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised for them both to be charged this afternoon (Tuesday 6 August) with violent disorder.

“Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Wednesday 7 August.

“The charges relate to violence that occurred in Hartlepool on Wednesday 31 July.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice