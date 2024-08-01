Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The number of people arrested after Wednesday night’s violent disorder in Hartlepool has risen to 11 as police say they will be “relentless” in going after those responsible.

Suspects have been arrested and held in custody for a number of alleged offences including violent disorder, affray and assaulting emergency workers.

They include seven men, one juvenile and one woman, aged between 14 and 54.

Police came under attack from missiles including bricks during the disorder that occurred following a protest in the town that began at 6pm on Wednesday, July 31.

A police car was set on fire in Dent Street, Hartlepool. Photo: North News and Pictures

Four police officers deployed suffered minor injuries during the violence involving approximately 150 people meeting at the Cenotaph and descending on the Murray Street area.

Prior to the protest, police identified the suspected organiser and arrested a 51-year-old man from Hartlepool on suspicion of distributing written materials to stir up racial hatred.

A 28-year-old woman, also from the Hartlepool area, was arrested on Wednesday prior to the protest.

She was detained on suspicion of unlawfully obtaining or disclosing protected information and distributing written materials to stir up racial hatred relating to personal information placed on social media.

The Farm Shop butchers in Murray Street was badly damaged in the disorder.

Both have since been released on conditional bail while the police investigation continues.

Police are appealing for witnesses regarding other criminal behaviour that occurred, including the arson of a police car on Dent Street and an apparant unprovoked assault of a young male on Lowthian Road.

Footage circulated on social media showed him being punched to the face and detectives are urging him, or anyone who may know who he is, or his attacker to contact police.

Police say officers will continue to have a visible presence in the area to reassure and protect the community.

Cleveland Police Assistant Chief Constable David Felton, said: “The violent disorder that occurred last night has understandably shocked and saddened those living in Hartlepool and across Teesside.

“Our officers go above and beyond to protect the safety of our community day in and day out, they should never be subjected to the attacks they faced last night. I would also like to thank the support we received from our neighbouring forces in the North East.

“Since the disorder, officers have received messages of support from members of the public and we are grateful for this in what was a challenging night.

“We have already made numerous arrests and a full criminal investigation is taking place to identify and detain the individuals who brought this violence to our neighbourhoods.

“Please be reassured that those who were involved will be robustly dealt with and this should send a clear message to them that we will be relentless in our pursuit.”

Anyone with information, dash cam or mobile footage of the disorder is asked to submit it to the dedicated Cleveland Police major incident policing portal mipp.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 145045 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.