Hartlepool attacker is jailed after flouting terms of suspended sentence

Barry Paul Jemmett was initially handed a six-week jail sentence, which was suspended for a year, after he was convicted last year of assaulting two people in Hartlepool on September 24.

Jemmett, 39, who lives in Arkley Crescent, West View, was this month brought back to Teesside Magistrates’ Court after he was accused of breaching the terms of a restraining order, which was imposed on the same day as the suspended sentence, by attending a named town address on January 15.

He admitted the latest offence and a second charge of committing an additional offence while already serving a suspended sentence.

The Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Magistrates jailed him for six weeks for breaching the restraining order and added a further six weeks behind bars by triggering the suspended sentence.

They decided to lock him up because the “serious” offences were “committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence”.

