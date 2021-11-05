Hartlepool attacker jailed after he is hauled back to court for breaking curfew

A court heard that Graham Alan Barratt violated the restrictions on his movements by 61 hours and 21 minutes from June 2 to June 9.

Barrett, 39, of Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool, admitted two separate supervision breaches and and an additional charge of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order imposed on February 24.

Teesside magistrates deemed the new offences so serious that they decided to lock him up for 14 weeks in total after also resentencing him for the February 24 case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

He was initially placed on the community order after he was convicted of two counts of stealing a total of £152 of food from Heron Foods on December 16, 2020, for assaulting a woman on the same date and for failing to surrender to custody on January 13.

Barrett, whose guilty pleas were taken into account when his latest sentence was calculated, was told he had a “history of previous convictions and offending whilst subject to a community order”.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.