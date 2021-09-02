Hartlepool attacker threatened victim with curtain pole

Jeffery Allen, 40, of Whitby Street, Hartlepool, was granted conditional bail by a court until later this month after he pleaded guilty to committing three offences in town between April 14 and April 15 of this year.

He admitted one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, a second of committing assault and a third charge of using a curtain pole as an offensive weapon in a public place to intentionally threaten someone.

Allen initially denied all three charges at an earlier court hearing before changing his pleas when he made his latest appearance at Middlesbrough’s Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

The court granted him conditional bail until Monday, September 13, and transferred the case to nearby Teesside Crown Court for a judge to sentence him.

Allen’s restrictions prevent him from contacting his two victims and from entering two named streets in Hartlepool.

He must also sleep each night at his home address.

