Hartlepool axeman is jailed after court hears of his row with a bin

Two women called the police at 2pm on October 26 last year after they saw Lee Hay, 36, with the axe tucked into his waistband and topless under a jacket.

He was shouting to himself at Hartlepool’s Rift House Recreation Ground and he appeared to be having an argument with a bin, Teesside Crown Court was told.

Two uniformed officers arrived and they saw him in a car park where he lashed out at them and produced the axe, said prosecutor Emma Atkinson.

The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

They were joined by two plainclothes officers in an unmarked care and was aggressive towards them before he was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

The axe was recovered, said Miss Atkinson, and Hay remained silent when interviewed.

The court he had 16 previous convictions for 25 offences.

These included a four-year jail sentence for the protection of the public for malicious wounding with intent.

It was his second conviction for possessing a bladed article.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said that Hay had been recalled to jail to serve the rest of his wounding sentence and the earliest date that he can apply for release is July next year.

He said that Hay had a five-year-old daughter with a previous partner and he wanted to start a new life having a part in her upbringing.

Hay, from Hartlepool but with no fixed address, was jailed for another six months after he pleaded guilty to possession of a blade and two offences of resisting police.

