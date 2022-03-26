Lags 11: The latest criminals from the Hartlepool area to be locked up

Here are just some of the criminals from our area to have recently started jail terms. Unless otherwise stated, they were all locked up after pleading guilty at Teesside Crown Court to offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery is here.
1. David Brunt
Brunt, 53, of Balcary Court, Hartlepool, was jailed for five-and-a-half years after admitting two charges of sexual assault against a girl under 13 and three counts of making indecent images of children.
Photo: Cleveland Police
2. Jacob Grant Chambers
Chambers, 22, of Moutter Close, Horden, admitted two charges at Durham Crown Court of threatening a person with an offensive weapon and common assault and was sentenced to 19 months behind bars with a seven-year restraining order.
Photo: NOP
3. Craig Dixon
Dixon, 36, of Ninth Street, Blackhall Colliery, was jailed for 16 months at Durham Crown Court after admitting burglary.
Photo: submitted
4. Jamie Fannan
Fannan, 42, of whose address was listed on court documents as Tees View and Brierton, Billingham, was jailed for a total of 876 days after he admitted committing a Hartlepool burglary on January 29..
Photo: Cleveland Police