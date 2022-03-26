Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area who have been locked up by the courts recently.

Lags 11: The latest criminals from the Hartlepool area to be locked up

The courts have continued to be busy during the first quarter of 2022.

Here are just some of the criminals from our area to have recently started jail terms. Unless otherwise stated, they were all locked up after pleading guilty at Teesside Crown Court to offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery is here.

1. David Brunt

Brunt, 53, of Balcary Court, Hartlepool, was jailed for five-and-a-half years after admitting two charges of sexual assault against a girl under 13 and three counts of making indecent images of children.

2. Jacob Grant Chambers

Chambers, 22, of Moutter Close, Horden, admitted two charges at Durham Crown Court of threatening a person with an offensive weapon and common assault and was sentenced to 19 months behind bars with a seven-year restraining order.

3. Craig Dixon

Dixon, 36, of Ninth Street, Blackhall Colliery, was jailed for 16 months at Durham Crown Court after admitting burglary.

4. Jamie Fannan

Fannan, 42, of whose address was listed on court documents as Tees View and Brierton, Billingham, was jailed for a total of 876 days after he admitted committing a Hartlepool burglary on January 29..

