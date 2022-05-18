Hartlepool bar has licence suspended after fights and 'throwing of glasses'

Cleveland Police called for Jax Bar, located at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, to face a licensing review after reports of “throwing of glasses” and fights “in and outside” the premises.

A council licensing sub-committee heard from police that the bar, which is licensed to sell alcohol from 11am to 4am, had seen “a total of 51 incidents” of crime and disorder over the past 10-and-a-half months.

Representatives from premises licence holder Camerons Brewery said they have worked with police over issues and both agreed to the removal of the existing designated premises supervisor.

Jax Bar, in Stockton Street, Hartlepool town centre. Picture by FRANK REID

Additionally they agreed to more than a dozen new licensing conditions “aimed at tackling issues that gave rise to the review”.

Council officers confirmed the venue will also have its licence suspended for one month.

Andrew Thorpe, Cleveland Police licensing officer, said incidents included criminal damage, assaults and significant injuries including “broken noses, jaws and collarbones”.

He said: “Unfortunately Jax has the infamy of being one of the busiest premises for reported incidents to police in the whole of the four districts.

“The only way we can see round it is by the removal of that management and putting somebody new and more robust in.”

Camerons Brewery currently leases the site to Jayden Leisure, with John Burn listed as the designated premises supervisor (DPS).

Duncan Craig, solicitor representing Camerons, said they have tried to engage with both existing management and the police since concerns were raised.

He said: “They [Cameron’s] obviously have got concerns that they share with Cleveland Police about how these premises are being operated.

“My client is a responsible operator and has demonstrated themselves to have engaged with the police.”

Additional conditions agreed include no new customers being allowed to enter after 3am and four door staff being present from 10pm until close on weekends and bank holidays.