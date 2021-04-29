Hartlepool bin blaze investigated after reports of rubbish alight in a bucket

Fraser Grove in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Fire Brigade received reports of rubbish alight in a bucket in Fraser Grove at 8.02 pm on Wednesday, April 28.

One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and crews left the scene just over 20 minutes later at 8.23 pm.

The fire service has said the cause of the fire is currently being investigated and no serious damage has been reported.

