Hartlepool bin blaze investigated after reports of rubbish alight in a bucket
A fire in a bin shed in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool is being investigated.
Thursday, 29th April 2021, 8:21 pm
Cleveland Fire Brigade received reports of rubbish alight in a bucket in Fraser Grove at 8.02 pm on Wednesday, April 28.
One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and crews left the scene just over 20 minutes later at 8.23 pm.
The fire service has said the cause of the fire is currently being investigated and no serious damage has been reported.
