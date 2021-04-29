Hartlepool park’s BMX track closes temporarily while improvement work is carried out

Summerhill Country Park

The closure is expected to last until May 10 and it’s for improvement works, such as widening the top of the berms to make them safer for riders.

Other improvements include creating additional space for spectators at future locally-organised and national competitions and landscaping the area around the track.

To improve the berms, a large quantity of soil is being transported onto the site, with vehicles using the multi-user route from the car park to the BMX track between 8am-5pm Monday-Thursday and 8am-4.30pm on Fridays.

Dan Garthwaite, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Participation and Strategy Manager, said: “I would like to apologise to visitors to Summerhill for any inconvenience these works cause them. We are doing our utmost to keep disruption to a minimum.

“The improvement works are a partnership between the Council, North East BMX Club and Mark Digger Ltd and, as such, are being delivered at no cost to the Council.

"I would like to thank the club and Mark Digger Ltd for their support. Once complete, the works will result in a number of benefits for users of the track, spectators and visitors to the wider Summerhill site.

“These improvements will also complement other developments to encourage more people to cycle which are to take place at Summerhill in the near future following our recent successful bid for £250,000 to British Cycling’s Places to Ride initiative.”

Recently, the park made headlines after it was targeted by vandals starting fires and killing some wild birds.