Andrew Parker, 25, got £500 off the terrified mum before demanding more.

In desperation, she left a final £20 under her doormat because it was all she had.

But he kicked in her front door, trapping her inside her home, and police had to smash it down to rescue her.

Andrew Parker (inset) was jailed at Teesside Crown Court.

Teesside Crown Court was told Parker had 28 convictions for 55 offences.

These included assaults on police and a prison officer, assault and criminal damage against a former partner and breaching and affray.

Jenny Haigh, prosecuting, said Parker sent his victim numerous unwanted text messages over a five-day period, making threats to harm her and her relatives.

She added: "He said that if she did not transfer money to him he would carry out the threats."

The texts continued after she paid £500 and when she put £20 under her doormat he sent messages saying that he wanted £500 or he would smash the house up.

She contacted the police on 999 before he kicked the door so hard that it could not be opened.

The police could not gain entry and the door had to be forced so that she could be rescued.

When Parker was arrested, he denied sending texts, saying that he shared a phone with another lad and he described her as "a snake".

He said that she had sent him the money willingly to buy an Xbox.

Martin Scarborough, defending, said that he conceded that Parker faced an immediate custodial sentence and that his only mitigation was that he had pleaded guilty.

He added: "It seems clear that he has a problem with his temper."

Judge Tim Stead told Parker: “The effect on her is not surprisingly one of fear.

"You are not only someone who is abusive and threatening, I think you have a distorted view of the value of women and you have a distorted view of your own worth."

Parker of Rydal Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and four months and given a 10-year restraining order banning contact with the woman and her parents after he pleaded guilty to blackmail and criminal damage.

