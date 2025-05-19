Hartlepool blade carriers urged to hand in weapons as part of Operation Sceptre knife amnesty

Knife carriers are urged to surrender their weapons as part of a nationwide amnesty.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blades can be surrendered anonymously at Hartlepool Police Station this week as part of the Operation Sceptre initiative to tackle knife crime across the United Kingdom.

Weapons can also be handed in at Cleveland Police’s main Middlesbrough, Redcar and Stockton stations as well as at Durham Constabulary’s Peterlee Police Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Sceptre began on May 19 with its focus locally on education and engagement as well as “enhanced enforcement”.

A week-long knife amnesty has started across the Cleveland Police force area from May 19.

Cleveland Police have issued force-wide figures for knife crime during the year between April 1, 2024 and March 31.

They show there were 306 robberies involving a knife or a bladed weapon with the weapon actually used to cause injuries in 59 of these.

Meanwhile, 140 people were arrested for possession of a knife or a bladed weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also 95 stop searches for a bladed article that resulted in an arrest.

This compares with 56 in the previous year with the force saying the reduction means “ we are targeting the right areas with officers patrolling at the right times”.

Acting Detective Inspector Sarah Beadle, who is leading on the week of action locally, said: “Everyday police officers see first-hand the devastating effects of carrying bladed weapons.

"It is particularly concerning to see young people involved and hurt in these crimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we will do all we can to engage, educate and encourage them not to carry a knife.

"It isn’t normal behaviour, very few young people do carry a knife but with numbers rising on Teesside we want to ensure that there is help and guidance for anyone who needs it.

“The force works closely with partners to identify the root causes of knife crime, educate young people on the dangers of carrying a bladed weapon and engage with our communities.

“We have officers patrolling in high harm areas at the right times, targeting those suspected of carrying a knife or bladed weapon with stop and search in order to remove weapons from our streets and prevent crime before it happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrendered knives are expected to be donated to The British Ironwork Centre where the iconic Knife Angel statue was created.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.