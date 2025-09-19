A fresh warning has been issued over a QR code scam targeting pay and display parking ticket machines.

The QR codes - previously found on machines in Hartlepool and other local authority areas - take people to what appears to be a legitimate pay-by-phone website.

They are, however, part of a scam and people have reported having multiple payments taken from their bank accounts after entering their card details.

Now Hartlepool Borough Council has joined forces with RingGo - whose online app lets people pay for their parking in Hartlepool via their phones – to take steps to protect residents and visitors.

From left, acting enforcement co-ordinator David Riley and Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of the Hartlepool Borough Council's neighbourhood services committee, with one of the new signs.

RingGo, which says that it never uses QR codes, has paid for advisory notices to be put on ticket machines across the borough.

In addition, it says it will take action to shut down scammer sites attempting to mimic its own.

The council’s team of parking enforcement officers is also carrying out regular checks of ticket machines.

Councillor Karen Oliver, the chair of the neighbourhood services committee, said: “Scammers will stop at nothing to rip off people and I would urge residents and visitors using our car parks to be on their guard against these fake QR codes.

“I would also like to thank RingGo for their support with the new signs which stress that the company does not use QR codes in any circumstances.”

Anyone who spots a QR code on a ticket machine in the borough of Hartlepool, including at Seaton Carew, is asked to contact the council on (01429) 523100.

