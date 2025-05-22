Motorist are warned about scammers targeting victims with fake QR codes on pay and display parking machines.

Among the several locations where they have been spotted lately across Hartlepool include car parks in Seaton Carew

Hartlepool Borough Council’s community safety team are removing the fake stickers as soon as they see them or are made aware by members of the public.

Councillor Karen Oliver, the council’s chair of neighbourhood services, said: “This is an urgent warning to protect those living and visiting our town.

A pay and display parking machine in Hartlepool which was targeted with a fake QR code stuck to the bottom right corner of the machine’s information panel.

"Our parking pay and display machines will never use QR codes to allow you to pay.

“If you need to pay for your parking by phone, then you should download the official Ring Go app to pay or call (01642) 919000.

“This warning only applies to car parks which are managed by Hartlepool Borough Council.

"There are some privately managed car parks within the town, and these may have other payment methods in use.

“Our community safety team have and will continue to respond quickly when alerted to these fake stickers.

"But I urge members of the public to inform us if they spot them on any of the machines.”

Scanning the QR codes can have many unfortunate consequences including handing over your financial information to scammers.

Scams of this nature have been reported in various locations across England over the last 12 months.

If you spot a fake QR code on one of the parking pay and display machines, call the community safety team on (01429) 523100.

