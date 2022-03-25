Hartlepool brute jailed for 'appalling' and degrading attacks on his partner

Peter Sharp, 37, repeatedly punched the victim, pulled her by the hair, went through her phone, and on one occasion broke her leg by kicking her after dragging her out of a car.

He was often under the influence of drink or drugs, Teesside Crown Court heard.

During one appalling attack, he punched his partner in the face while she was curled up on a bed after an earlier assault.

Peter Sharp (inset) was jailed for four years at Teesside Crown Court.

Shaun Dodds, prosecuting, said: “She even tried to climb out a bedroom window such was her fear of further violence but he pulled her back and she fell to the floor.”

Sharp then urinated on her, poured water over her and spat at her, the court heard.

His most serious assault happened on August 27 last year after the couple had visited the cinema when he left early to go and buy some cocaine.

He turned aggressive during a car ride and accused her of speaking to other men, grabbing hold of her hair while she was driving.

Mr Dodds described how Sharp dragged her out of the vehicle and kicked her so hard he lifted her off the ground and fractured her leg.

He became aggressive during another car journey when his partner was driving and grabbed the steering wheel causing the vehicle to crash into a parked car.

Sharp, Catcote Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour, actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm, three counts of common assault, and causing a danger to road users by interfering with a vehicle.

He blamed drug binges following a number of bereavements for his behaviour.

His barrister Stephen Constatine said he is now drug-free and is a mentor to others in prison where he had been on remand since last September.

Mr Costantine added: “Mr Sharp is sorry for his behaviour. He’s taken some steps to try to address it.

"He assures the court and [his partner] through me there will be no repeat.”

Jailing Sharp for four years, Judge Howard Crowson said: “Your partner experienced quite appalling pain and suffering at your hands and she has been particularly mentally harmed for a period of two and a half years.”

