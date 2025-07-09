Police have welcomed the prison sentence handed to a burglar who threatened to torch his victim’s car after he was caught inside it .

Hartlepool criminal Tiyron Ophield also injured the owner’s finger in a scuffle after Ophield was dragged out of the vehicle.

He then escaped without a bag he had filled with items stolen from other addresses earlier the same night.

Returning to the scene after police were called, Ophield was spotted while an officer was speaking to the victim.

Hartlepool burglar Tiyron Ophield has been jailed.

He was then chased and caught while trying to flee over a wall and subsequently injured two officers and the car owner’s wife.

Ophield also tried to escape when he was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

He was later convicted of nine offences including burglary, assault, assault on an emergency worker, threatening to damage or destroy property, handling stolen goods and escaping from lawful custody.

Appearing at Durham Crown Court earlier this month to be sentenced, Ophield was locked up for two years and six months.

The incident began on the driveway of the car owner’s Peterlee home in the early hours of April 23.

Detective Inspector Darren Wild, of Peterlee CID, said after sentence was passed: “Burglary has devastating consequences, not just in what is taken but for victims’ sense of safety which is why we will not tolerate criminals such as Ophield.

“Officers worked hard to make sure Ophield was charged with all offences and hopefully knowing he is now behind bars gives his victims some peace of mind.”

