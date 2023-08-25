Paul Smith went on a burglary spree at The Staincliffe Hotel, Fish Face fish and chip restaurant and The Open Jar, in Seaton Carew, in a matter of weeks in June this year.

He broke into The Open Jar, on Coronation Drive, three times stealing hundreds of pounds in cash and computers.

Smith, who was on licence from prison at the time for robbery, broke into The Staincliffe Hotel, late at night on June 10 this year.

Dr Chris Wood, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said: “The premises were subjected to an untidy search and a quantity of alcohol was stolen.

"The defendant was subsequently identified from the recovery of finger prints at the scene, particularly a glass he consumed alcohol from and a bottle of vodka.”

Two days later on June 12, he broke into Fish Face on The Front at about 1am but was scared off when the alarm went off.

Around an hour later he forced his way into The Open Jar bar and restaurant where he stole £250 from the till and fled.

Smith, 36, returned to The Open Jar at night on June 18 when he made off with another £500 and two laptop computers.

He then struck a third time with another man on June 28 at about 2.10am.

Dr Wood added: “At the time a member of staff had been observing via remote CCTV system and notified the police immediately.

"The police arrived and caught the defendant and his co-accused at the scene."

The judge said Smith had a “very poor record indeed” of 27 previous convictions including past commercial burglaries, which made his latest offences more serious.

Calum McNicholas, said Smith’s best mitigation, was the fact he pleaded guilty to the five counts of burglary.

Recorder David Brooke told Smith, of Rydal Street, Hartlepool: “It seems to me an aggravating factor that you targeted the same place three times in a row.”