A burglar who targeted the same pub five times in just weeks has been jailed.

Frederick Ingleton, from Hartlepool, admitted raiding town centre bar The King Johns Tavern throughout January.

Two of the offences took place on January 4 with further break ins following on January 25, January 27 and January 29.

Magistrates sitting at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, decided that only a custodial sentence could be justified because Ingleton targeted the same premises and because he also was in breach of a previous suspended sentence.

Court officials have confirmed that he was jailed for a total of 14 months after he admitted all five offences.

Ingleton, 36, of Stephen Street, who was locked up only a day after his fifth burglary, must also pay £300 compensation.

The value or the nature of the items he took have not been disclosed.

The pub has recently reopened following renovation work.