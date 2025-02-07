‘Hartlepool is my second home’: Former Hartlepool United striker Joe Allon discusses his career at pub charity event

A former Hartlepool United striker is returning to town to talk about his career as a footballer as part of a fundraising event.

Promotion hero Joe Allon will be discussing his two spells at the club on Thursday, February 13, at the newly-reopened King Johns Tavern, in South Road, to raise money for Dementia UK.

Joe, 58, started his career off at Newcastle United in 1984 before moving to Swansea City in 1987.

In 1988, he was signed for Pools by Bobby Moncur and helped promote the club to the third tier in 1991 when he scored 35 goals throughout the season.

Tony Lee, manager of the King John's Tavern, holds a poster advertising the Joe Allon charity event this month.

Joe, who played for a number of other clubs until he returned to Hartlepool in 1995, said: “Hartlepool is my second home.

"My time at The Vic and the promotion season they are some of the best experiences of my life.

"I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for Bob Moncur coming down to Swansea to bring me home.

“There’s so many good memories to talk about and remember. Characters like Cyril Knowles, Paul Baker, Brian Honour, John MacPhail, Garry Gibson, Frankie Baggs, John Breward – I could go on forever.

Former Hartlepool United striker Joe Allon, wearing stripes in the centre of the picture, is returning to town to discuss his career in a charity pub event.

“But it’s not all sweetness and light and it’s important that I am able to talk about life away from football and what I’ve gone through.

"There’s a lot of good people in Hartlepool who have helped me and it will be great to say a big thank you to them all on the night.”

Stuart Latimer, owner of the King Johns Tavern, said: “Everyone in Hartlepool loves Joe and this is a great way to kick off a new chapter in the King Johns’ history.

"We’ve an official opening the week before Joe comes along and we would love to see the place packed to salute a Pools icon.”

Joe Allon is pictured making space for a shot during the 3-1 win over Northampton Town that secured the club's promotion to the third division in 1991.

Tickets for the evening are £10 per person and include a talk by Joe as well as curry, rice and chips.

Tickets can be bought from the pub or by calling Andy Briscoe on 07526501682.

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.