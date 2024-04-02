Hartlepool businesses told to be careful after five town centre businesses burgled over Easter

Crime Prevention specialists are reminding Hartlepool businesses to remove all cash from their premises overnight after an increase in commercial burglaries over the Easter bank holiday.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 12:55 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 13:04 BST
Cleveland Police received five reports of burglaries at town centre businesses over the Easter bank holiday.

Businesses reported their cash tills and charity boxes had been taken.

Cleveland Police said: “We’d urge business owners and managers to take simple steps to prevent them from becoming victims of burglary and theft, and from facing expensive repair bills.”